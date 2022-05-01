In Pictures: Beltane fire festival returns to Edinburgh

Crossrail, the £19bn project to build a fast east-west link through London, will finally open to passengers on 24 May – 41 months later than originally planned.But the line beneath the capital will not run on Sundays until some time in the autumn.The botched rail project has been branded the Elizabeth Line. It is designed to link Reading and Heathrow airport, west of the capital, with Shenfield in Essex and Abbey Wood in southeast London.The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “This is the most significant addition to our transport network in decades, and will revolutionise travel across the capital...
