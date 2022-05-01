In Pictures: Beltane fire festival returns to Edinburgh

The UK is set to be hotter than some top European holiday destinations later this week with forecasters expecting temperatures to hit 21C (69.8F).Thursday is expected to be the warmest day, with a mixture of sunshine, rain and cloud as the mercury rises between Monday and Wednesday, the Met Office has said.Parts of the country are set to be warmer than Saint-Tropez, Ibiza and Crete, with many areas in England reaching the low 20s.The start of the new month has seen a marked change in the weather with some significant rain spreading south during Sunday🌧️ But will there be more...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO