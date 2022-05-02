ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressmen Jim McGovern Part Of Delegation To Meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBa8X_0fPuYClH00

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern joined Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a weekend trip to Ukraine. This was the first official Congressional delegation to visit the country since Russia’s invasion.

The group met for three hours late Saturday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his top aides to review the war effort to date.

Massachusetts Congressman Bill Keating joined the delegation in Poland.

The group released a statement that said, in part:

“Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine.  Our meeting with President Zelenskyy began with him thanking the United States for the substantial assistance that we have provided.  He conveyed the clear need for continued security, economic and humanitarian assistance from the United States to address the devastating human toll taken on the Ukrainian people by Putin’s diabolic invasion – and our delegation proudly delivered the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform President Biden’s strong funding request into a legislative package.  Our delegation conveyed our respect and gratitude to President Zelenskyy for his leadership and our admiration of the Ukrainian people for their courage in the fight against Russia’s oppression.”

The full delegation also included Chairman Gregory Meeks, Chairman Adam Schiff, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, and Congressman Jason Crow.

