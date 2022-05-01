Hicks Selected By Chicago In NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have agreed to terms with the 14 undrafted rookie free agents listed below. Most of these names had already been reported, with the exception of Mason and McCrary-Ball. Running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio of Boise State is not among those signed and will likely be among the rookies trying out for the team at its upcoming rookie minicamp.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO