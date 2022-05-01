ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Hicks Selected By Chicago In NFL Draft

By California Golden Bears Athletics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – Former Cal player Elijah Hicks was selected Saturday in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hicks was taken by the Chicago Bears with the 254th pick overall. Cal has had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft in 35 of the...

