Virginia State

Sunday’s severe storm threat ends

By Sophia Armata, Nick Russo
NBC12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The threat for severe weather has ended across central Virginia Sunday evening. A...

www.nbc12.com

NBC12

Concerts canceled, some schools close early due to severe weather threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The threat of severe weather on Friday is causing events to get canceled and schools to close early. Friday Cheers with Japanese Breakfast and Abby Huston has been canceled. “We’ve produced hundreds of outdoor events and have hosted hundreds of thousands of patrons, but I don’t...
NBC12

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A warm front lifts north during the late afternoon and evening Friday, and could produce some strong to severe storms -- and we can’t rule out a tornado. The combination of an approaching warm front with an area of low pressure along it could spark...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
WFXR

Why Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn ban ended, what you need to know

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia’s burn ban has come to a close, but we are not out of the woods yet when it comes to wildfires, according to Pulaski County’s emergency manager, Bradley Wright. Wright says the burn ban ended on Saturday, April 30 because there is less of a risk for fires as […]
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Bay Journal

Landowners seek clarity over Virginia’s living shorelines law

Some property owners along Virginia’s tidal waterways are concerned that a recent change in state law has muddied the waters for managing their shorelines. Natural or living shorelines have for years been the preferred approach of scientists and state agencies to prevent erosion, accommodate sea level rise and preserve tidal wetlands along shorelines in the Chesapeake Bay region. Rather than hardening property edges with concrete or stone riprap, living shorelines create natural contours that receive the water’s ebb and flow and, over time, can be more resilient. They also create habitat for wildlife and filter polluted runoff from the land.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

¿Que Pasa? Festival postponed due to weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has postponed the ¿Que Pasa? Festival this weekend due to inclement weather. The festival was supposed to get underway on Saturday, but it has been moved to June 11 as the forecast calls for potential storms and rain. The...
NBC12

Emergency SNAP benefits continue in May

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s SNAP program will once again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households in May. Funds will be automatically loaded onto SNAP EBT cards on Monday, May 16. For more information on the assistance amount, click here. Send it to 12 here. Want NBC12’s...
RICHMOND, VA

