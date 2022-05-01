Sunday’s severe storm threat ends

Some property owners along Virginia’s tidal waterways are concerned that a recent change in state law has muddied the waters for managing their shorelines. Natural or living shorelines have for years been the preferred approach of scientists and state agencies to prevent erosion, accommodate sea level rise and preserve tidal wetlands along shorelines in the Chesapeake Bay region. Rather than hardening property edges with concrete or stone riprap, living shorelines create natural contours that receive the water’s ebb and flow and, over time, can be more resilient. They also create habitat for wildlife and filter polluted runoff from the land.

