TORNADO WATCH: Tornado watch in effect until 11 PM Monday night

MONDAY EVENING UPDATE : April’s weather ended busy with two EF-0 tornadoes touching down Saturday evening. The active weather is picking back up here in May. Strong to severe storms will push through late Monday night.

WHAT: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch in effect until 11 PM. The counties in yellow have the greatest risk of seeing a tornado Monday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of Arkansas under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms. Northwest Arkansas is under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5). Northwest Arkansas has the greatest chance of seeing damaging thunderstorms in Arkansas. There is a moderate risk (level 4 of 5), but that only includes parts of Oklahoma.

TIMING: The strongest storms will enter far Northwest Arkansas around 10 PM. They will move from northwest to southeast and reach the Little Rock Metro around 2 AM. They will be out of the state by sunrise Tuesday morning.

The storms will be strongest when they first enter the state and weaken as they move southeast. Here’s the forecast track through Tuesday morning. ↓

THREATS: Damaging hail and straight-line winds are the most likely within the strongest storms. There is the possibility of a tornado or two, but the risk is very low.

Stay weather aware Arkansas!

