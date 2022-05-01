Tag: SUNY Oswego mental health

BE’ER SHEVA, Israel — Could daydreaming actually be a mental disorder? A new study reveals that some people daydream to such an extreme that it interferes with their ability to function in the real world. Researchers in Israel say these patients are often diagnosed with ADHD, but they believe maladaptive daydreaming (MD) should be its own medical condition.
At first glance, you might not think obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and schizophrenia have much in common at all. Symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and schizophrenia can occasionally overlap. And when they do, telling them apart can become confusing. Symptoms of OCD include often include obsessions and unwanted or intrusive thoughts,...
Dysthymia, or PDD, is a chronic form of depression that may cause feelings of hopelessness, inadequacy, or pessimism for years. Living with depression can be challenging. While most depressive episodes can last for several days or weeks before you find relief, one type of depression causes symptoms that persist for years.
Hereditary factors are partly responsible for childhood anxiety and depression that persists into adulthood, according to University of Queensland researchers. In the largest study of its kind in the world, the genetics of 64,641 children, aged between 3 and 18 years, were analyzed using longitudinal data from the Early Genetics and Lifeforce Epidemiology consortium.
Chronic depression isn’t the same as major depression — it’s a mood disorder with symptoms that can linger for at least 2 years. Although it’s considered less severe than major depression disorder (MDD), chronic depression can still be a serious mental health condition. Also known as...
An autism diagnosis may be challenged by the presence of other disorders. These may overlap with, overshadow, or mimic one another. There is no lab test for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Rather, an ASD diagnosis is given after careful observation of symptoms and behaviors. But sometimes, this may be more...
A recent study discovered a 'bi-directional' association between gastrointestinal disorders and internalized symptoms in autistic children and adolescents, implying that the symptoms appear to affect each other at the same time. The findings might have an impact on future precision medicine research focused on generating individualized medicines to alleviate discomfort...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 50 percent of Americans will be diagnosed with some form of mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. One-in-five of them within any given year.
Women need to understand what is (and isn’t) necessary for an autism diagnosis. People of all races, ethnic groups, and genders can be autistic. Women need to look for neurodiversity-affirming clinicians who are aware of the diagnostic differences between autistic women and men. Women1 all over the country are...
The psychological symptoms of having a family member admitted to the intensive care unit due to COVID-19 can be massive, according to a study published Monday. The study, published in journal JAMA Internal Medicine, found that having a family member with COVID-19 in the ICU was associated with a high prevalence of symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Comedian Amy Schumer revealed last week on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that her 42-year-old husband, chef Chris Fischer, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as an adult, which is helping raise awareness that the condition can also be diagnosed as we get older. ASD " … is a complex,...
According to the Centers for Diseases and Prevention, a disability is a physical or mental condition (impairment) that makes it more difficult for a person to undertake specific activities (activity limitation) and interact with the environment around them (participation restrictions). More than one in every four U.S. citizens aged 18...
Disruptive mood dysregulation disorder (DMDD) is a mental health condition that affects children between the ages of 6 and 18 years. Bipolar disorder (BD) is a condition that can cause extreme changes in mood. The symptoms of DMDD and BD can be similar. DMDD is a relatively new diagnosis. The...
Awareness, interview, and information on Autism. According to the Centers For Disease Control (CDC):. People with ASD may behave, communicate, interact, and learn in ways that are different from most other people. There is often nothing about how they look that sets them apart from other people. The abilities of people with ASD can vary significantly. For example, some people with ASD may have advanced conversation skills whereas others may be nonverbal. Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others can work and live with little to no support.
Pregnancy is typically characterized as a joyful time; however, it is not always easy. In addition to physical symptoms such as morning sickness and fatigue, pregnant people may also experience emotional symptoms such as mood swings, irritability, and worry. While these symptoms are normal and generally pass in a few...
Anxiety is a natural response to a threat you perceive. It starts with a physiological reaction in your brain that affects the rest of your body. When you perceive a stressor, your body goes through changes, and you may experience mental and physical symptoms. These symptoms of anxiety can include:
