Tag: SUNY Oswego mental health

Awareness, interview, and information on Autism. According to the Centers For Disease Control (CDC):. People with ASD may behave, communicate, interact, and learn in ways that are different from most other people. There is often nothing about how they look that sets them apart from other people. The abilities of people with ASD can vary significantly. For example, some people with ASD may have advanced conversation skills whereas others may be nonverbal. Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others can work and live with little to no support.

13 DAYS AGO