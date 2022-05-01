ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titanium Mobile Development Software Finds a New Home In Central Alabama

By Mike Hobson
bibbvoice.com
Cover picture for the articleThe Titanium cross-platform app development software has moved to a new home in the Birmingham suburb of Centreville, Alabama. On April 7th, 2022 publicly traded Arizona corporation Axway, Inc (AXW.PA) assigned the intellectual property trademark rights along with repository control of the open source Titanium project to Alabama non-profit software foundation...

