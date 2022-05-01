ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Grande, AZ

Suspect in 2 fatal shootings in Arizona is arrested in Texas

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect in a fatal shootings of a young woman and teenage girl at a Casa Grande apartment complex has been arrested in Texas, according to authorities.

Casa Grande police said 18-year-old Terrance Xavier Santistevan was taken into custody Saturday night in Pflugerville, which is 18 miles (29 kilometers) north of Austin, Texas.

Police said Santistevan is facing two counts of first-degree murder. He’s being held in the Travis County jail awaiting extradition to Arizona.

It was unclear Sunday if Santistevan has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Authorities said 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta and 18-year-old Leslie Cota were found shot multiple times on April 24 with nearly 30 bullet casings recovered at the scene.

The two were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

A possible motive for the shootings remains unclear, authorities said.

Police said detectives developed leads in the case through tips given by community members.

They're still searching for Santistevan’s vehicle, which police said has been connected to the fatal shootings.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase

The SWAT team with the King County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man they were seeking to arrest for a felony assault on Wednesday. At about 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, deputies located the man in the area of the Federal Way Library and attempted to arrest him. The man...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Casa Grande, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Associated Press

Autopsy: Woman migrant found on border wall choked to death

PHOENIX (AP) — An autopsy says a Mexican woman found hanging on the border wall in southern Arizona choked to death in an accident when she became entangled in climbing gear. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s report conducted for the Cochise County Sheriff’s office said Griselda Anais Verduzco Armenta,...
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy