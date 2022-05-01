ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson's Latest Tattoo for Kim Kardashian Seemingly Includes Her Children's Initials

 4 days ago
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Honoring her family? Pete Davidson 's new tattoo seems to honor Kim Kardashian and her four children, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West .

Davidson, 28, was spotted leaving his Friday, April 29, standup show with new body art, according to photos published by Page Six . The neck tattoo seemingly reads "KNSCP," which could stand for the initials of his girlfriend, 41, and her children, in order from oldest to youngest.

Kardashian shares children North , 8, Saint , 6, Chicago , 4, and Psalm , 2, with West, 44. She filed for divorce from the "City of Gods" rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. She moved on with Davidson the following October.

The tattoo was spotted before the pair headed to Washington, D.C. for their red carpet debut. Davidson was leaving The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, where he addressed his ongoing feud with West during his standup set at the Netflix Is a Joke festival.

The comic explained that he had an “AIDS scare,” an audience member told Us Weekly . The New York native assured the audience that he wasn’t concerned that he had AIDS, but he alleged West spread a rumor that he suffered from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

The King of Staten Island star went to a famous friend for advice. “ John Mulaney said, ‘He said you have AIDS? You should said say he has polio,'” Davidson recalled.

The Yeezy designer made his feud with Davidson public in January with the release of his song "Eazy," in which he rapped, “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass." In March, a video followed which showed West beheading the comic.

The former presidential candidate took to Instagram in February to voice his disapproval of Davidson having a relationship with his kids, even sharing a screenshot of a text message seemingly from the Saturday Night Live star. “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children,” the Guy Code alum allegedly wrote. “That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

West added the caption, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

The Suicide Squad actor eventually met North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids ,” the source said. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dSEe_0fPspDBN00
Psalm, North, Saint, and Chicago West. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The insider explained that "Kim and Pete are very in sync right now" and their "relationship is easy." He's even getting close to her loved ones.

"Kim and Pete are absolutely getting more serious," the source added. "He’s bonded with her entire family, kids, sisters and [mom] Kris Jenner . "

While the new ink would appear to be Davidson's first work of body art honoring Kardashian's children with West, he has several tributes to the Skims founder on his skin.

“He has a few tattoos , a few cute ones that he got [for me],” she said during a March 16 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show .

“But the ‘Kim’ one is not actually a tattoo. It’s a branding,” Kardashian explained to host Ellen DeGeneres , noting that Davidson wanted something he couldn't cover or remove.

The California native revealed that there’s one tat that she prefers to the rest. “I think my favorite one, it says here,” the KKW Beauty founder said gesturing to her collarbone, “it says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ And that one’s really cute.”

People

Alec Baldwin Shares 'Why' He and Wife Hilaria Keep Having More Kids: 'The Ultimate Journey'

Alec Baldwin loves being a father. On Instagram Thursday, the 64-year-old actor opened up about why he and wife Hilaria Baldwin keep having more kids. The couple are parents of six – daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and four sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
