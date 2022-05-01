ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remains found in Texas ID'd as missing girlfriend of ex-NFL player Kevin Ware

By NBCNews - NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePomaski, 29, was last seen April 25, 2021, at a party...

