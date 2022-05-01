Carson Strong agrees to UDFA deal with Eagles

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock went 5.0 innings collecting nine strikeouts and allowing two runs and two hits during a loss to the Angles on Wednesday. Whitlock was nasty early on before entering the fifth inning. The young star retired his first 12 batters, nine of which were strikeouts. During the fifth, Whitlock gave up a double and then hung a fastball high in the zone that got hit to the parkinglot. Despite the small bump in the road, it was enough to put the Sox in position for a win but they melted down in the ninth inning. Whitlocks likely next chance to pitch comes out of the bullpen over the weekend against the White Sox.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO