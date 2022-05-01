ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Carson Strong agrees to UDFA deal with Eagles

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

The Eagles have signed former Nevada QB Carson Strong as an undrafted free agent, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He received a $20,000 signing bonus and a $300,000 base guarantee in a clear indication...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Rookie Draft Mid-Round Targets (2022 Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and that means it’s time for dynasty rookie and startup drafts to really take off. We’ll have you covered throughout the draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dynasty IDP Rookie Prospect Profile: Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022 Fantasy Football)

Scott Bogman, the host of the FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast and IDP Podcast, teamed with Joe Pisapia, co-host of the IDP Podcast, to provide dynasty rookie profiles for IDP players. They break down the top names of the 2022 NFL Draft class as you prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: 1QB, 10-Team (2022 Fantasy Football)

With the NFL Draft in the books, dynasty rookie drafts should be starting up. However, I’ve always believed it is better to wait to do rookie drafts because a landing spot can shift ADP by one round or more for some rookies. Takes James Cook this year, for example. He was probably a fringy second-round pick, but now he won’t make it out of the top-10 in most drafts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Matt Brash optioned to Triple-A

Brash’s demotion to Triple-A comes a day after he gave up four earned runs in only three innings against the Astros. It hasn’t been a great start for the rookie, who is sporting a 7.65 ERA and 2.05 WHIP on the season. Hopefully, he will work out the kinks in the minors and find more success when he is eventually recalled.
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

Scott Effross starts bullpen game, takes loss on Tuesday night

Scott Effross got his first start in his major league career after the Cubs put Drew Smyly on the bereavement list and had to turn to a bullpen game. He pitched 1 1/3 innings, gave up two hits, and took the loss against the White Sox on Tuesday night. Fantasy...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#The Eagles#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Udfa
fantasypros.com

Garrett Whitlock strikes out nine batters Wednesday vs. Angels

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock went 5.0 innings collecting nine strikeouts and allowing two runs and two hits during a loss to the Angles on Wednesday. Whitlock was nasty early on before entering the fifth inning. The young star retired his first 12 batters, nine of which were strikeouts. During the fifth, Whitlock gave up a double and then hung a fastball high in the zone that got hit to the parkinglot. Despite the small bump in the road, it was enough to put the Sox in position for a win but they melted down in the ninth inning. Whitlocks likely next chance to pitch comes out of the bullpen over the weekend against the White Sox.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Players to Avoid in Dynasty Startup Drafts (2022 Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and that means it’s time for dynasty rookie and startup drafts to really take off. We’ll have you covered throughout the draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

What Does Surgery Mean For Ben Simmons? (2022 Fantasy Basketball)

Ben Simmons’ (PG – BKN) skill set had obvious room for improvement, but now will he even make it back to that?. The short answer is “Yes, for some time.” The Nets are reporting a three-to-four month recovery window, which is pretty reasonable based on prior cases in the NBA. Nearly 90% of players make it back to starting regular-season games, so we’re not overly concerned that this is a career-ender.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Predicting the Highest Scoring Rookies by Position (2022 Fantasy Football)

With the NFL draft now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to begin assessing what the results mean for fantasy football. Many skill-position players were drafted, including nine quarterbacks, 22 running backs, 28 wide receivers and 19 tight ends. Most of these players won’t impact fantasy football, but a few will shine. Predicting who will succeed, however, is easier said than done.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Rookie Risers Due to NFL Draft Landing Spot (2022 Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and that means it’s time for dynasty rookie and startup drafts to really take off. We’ll have you covered throughout the draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Trade Value Risers & Fallers (2022 Fantasy Football)

We recently updated our dynasty trade value chart following the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are a few players who have seen their values rise and fall along with actionable trade advice for each. Kenny Pickett (QB – PIT) Superflex Dynasty Trade Value: 33 (+10) After a chaotic turn of...
NFL
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (5/4) PREMIUM

We have games spread throughout the day, but we’re going to zone in on the night slate beginning at 7ET. That still gives us eight games to break down, and it should be a fun one. There’s a ton to discuss, though, so let’s go ahead and get started with the pitching!
MLB
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Superflex, Tight End Premium (Fantasy Football)

The NFL Draft has been and gone. The mystery as to where the next crop of fantasy heroes and fantasy busts are going to be playing next season is over. However, the fun only just begins as many fantasy football players around the world will now be getting into the excitement of rookie drafts in their fantasy leagues over the coming weeks.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jalen Reagor remains a trade candidate

Zach Berman of The Athletic writes that Philadelphia Eagles WR Jalen Reagor remains a potential trade candidate after the team has added multiple WRs this offseason. (Zach Berman, The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Eagles GM Howie Roseman has stated that the team plans to keep Reagor on the roster, but recent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

NFL Announces Five International Games for 2022 Season

The complete 2022 NFL Schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, but we already know a handful of the games. Earlier this morning, the NFL announced its slate of international games for the 2022 season. Included in the five-game slate is the first-ever game in Germany, three games in London, and one game in Mexico City, Mexico.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Tony Gonsolin picks up his win over Giants on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin pitched five innings on Wednesday, striking out five, walking one, and allowing three hits for one earned run in the Dodgers' 9-1 win over the Giants. Fantasy Impact:. Gonsolin picked up his second win of the year on Wednesday giving him a record of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

9 Early Rookie Predictions (Fantasy Football)

Now that we know where every rookie has landed, making predictions about how they could fare in their first season becomes a much less complicated task. Even then, you can only make an accurate prediction once you have knowledge of every team’s depth, surrounding talent and scheme. Heading into last season, all these factors enabled many across the industry to know that Najee Harris and Ja’Marr Chase were going to make an immediate impact, although the results were even better than most were expecting, especially for Chase. It’s still early, and plenty can change between now and the start of the season, but now is a perfect time for our featured pundits to take a crack at projecting what we could see from the rookie class this year.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy