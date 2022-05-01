ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Pete Davidson Get a New Neck Tattoo in Honor of Girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s 4 Kids? Details

Pete Davidson ’s new neck tattoo has fans wondering whether or not it’s dedicated to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian ’s kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West , whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West .

Keep reading to find out more about Pete’s newest ink that fans noticed!

Love Hurts! See Pete Davidson's Branding, Tattoos for GF Kim Kardashian

After exiting his standup show Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, April 29, the Saturday Night Live funny man, 28, sparked speculation that the ink on the right side of his neck was Kim’s and her children’s initials “KNSCP,” according to photos obtained by Hollywood Life .

The Kardashians reality TV star, 41, had previously spoken about her beau’s adorable ink designs that he got in her honor.

Kim described Pete's body art dedicated to her during her April 14 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . She revealed to host and friend Ellen DeGeneres that her boyfriend has gotten multiple tattoos in her honor along with one branding .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02afgU_0fPsIViS00

“He has a few tattoos. A few cute ones, you know, that he got,” the Hulu personality explained in the clip at the time, before mentioning he had even gotten her name branded onto his chest. “It’s actually a branding . ... He wanted to do something that was really different,” she said.

“I just think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t, you know, get rid of [like] my tattoos,’” the Skims founder continued. “’Cause he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and neck tats, so he’s like, ‘I don’t wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it like there as a scar on me.’”

Not only that, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum later revealed that the comedian opted for some ink that nodded to her law degree pursuit.

“I think my favorite one, it says here, it says, ‘My girl is a lawyer,” Kim explained as she motioned to her upper left collar bone. “And that one’s really cute.”

She then gushed to the audience about all of his tattoo tributes, saying, “They’re so cute, guys.”

Just 10 days after the clip was released, Kim proudly showed her fans the actual tattoo via her Instagram Stories on March 26 through a black-and-white picture.

Courtroom Kisses! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationship Timeline

Dubbed by fans as “Kete,” the pair first sparked dating rumors in late October 2021 after Kim’s SNL hosting debut earlier that month. On November 6, In Touch confirmed the duo were officially an item following several days of coast-to-coast date nights. By early 2022, the lovebirds’ romance blossomed and Kim made her relationship with the King of Staten Island actor Instagram official on March 11.

One month later, the KKW Beauty founder continued to show off her and Pete’s romance on social media. The couple also made their red carpet debut on Saturday, April 30, at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington D.C. Kim even shared their snazzy photos from the event on Instagram the next day, captioning it, “White House din din.”

