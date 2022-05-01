ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

Cougars Close Regular Season with Loss to Northwestern

By UMM Sports Information
stevenscountytimes.com
 3 days ago

Minnesota Morris collected five hits but couldn’t scrape...

www.stevenscountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Newman Catholic baseball earns road win at Edgar

EDGAR – Newman Catholic scored seven times in the first three innings and held on for a 9-3 win over Edgar in a Marawood Conference South Division baseball game Tuesday at Edgar High School. Eli Gustafson went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI, and Jacob Pfiffner and...
EDGAR, WI
KEYC

No. 16 Minnesota State sweeps Minot State in season finale

MINOT, N.D. (KEYC) — The No. 16 Minnesota State softball team closed out the regular season competition Monday in North Dakota against conference opponent Minot State. The Mavericks haven’t lost a game since April 10, with so many things going right for the purple and gold three days out from the conference tournament.
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Morris, MN
College Sports
City
Morris, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Morris, MN
Sports
KEYC

No. 16 Minnesota State defeats Upper Iowa

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Back here in Mankato, the 16th-ranked Minnesota State baseball team wraps up a three-game series with the Upper Iowa Peacocks. MSU is on an 11-game win streak with the last five being double-digit victories. The Mavericks would go on to win this one 11-3 and...
MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Big Nine Softball Dominates Rankings Again

The Minnesota Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association is out with their official rankings for the 2022 season. No surprise the Big Nine Conference continues to get a lot of attention in Class 3A where the league has dominated since the expansion of classes. There are no less than 5 teams from...
MINNESOTA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Robey drives in four, Lincoln beats Liberty

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – There was some WVSSAC sectional softball action in Shinnston as Lincoln hosted Liberty on Tuesday evening. It was a big day for Emily Robey, as she drove one in, making it 3-0 Lincoln at the bottom of the third inning. The Cougars got another in the inning as Alexis Williams beat the […]
SHINNSTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Scrape#College Baseball#Minnesota Morris
KROC News

Latest Round Of Minnesota High School Softball Rankings

The latest round of Minnesota High School softball rankings were released on Sunday, and it was a strong showing for southeast Minnesota. Randolph cracked the Top 10 in Class A, while three teams in Section 1A received votes including United South Central, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, and Wabasha-Kellogg. In Class AA, St. Charles...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Owatonna Roars from Behind with Fast-Break & First-Time Goals

The Huskies were trailing 6-4 midway through the second quarter of a Big Nine boys lacrosse game at Rochester Century High School. The Panthers had converted three man-up goals out of six opportunities. OHS didn't commit another penalty until midway through the third quarter and scored eight straight goals for what turned into a 12-7 win.
OWATONNA, MN
KX News

Baseball: BSC sweeps doubleheader, UMary falls at home and St. Mary’s beats Williston

Baseball teams were busy on the diamond on Monday at both the college and high school level. College Scores:Bismarck State (1), Dakota County Tech (0)Bismarck State (11), Dakota County Tech (2)UMary (1), Northern State (1)Minnesota Duluth (1), Minot State (11) High School Scores:St. Mary’s (2), Williston (0)St. Mary’s (3), Williston (2)Shiloh Christian (9), Renville County […]
WILLISTON, ND
KEYC

MSU softball moves up to No. 14 in latest NFCA Poll

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU softball team is moving up in this week’s NFCA poll. The Mavericks are hitting their stride at the right time with an 18-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s NSIC softball tournament and come into postseason play as the 14th-ranked team in the nation.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy