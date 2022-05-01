Cougars Close Regular Season with Loss to Northwestern

EDGAR – Newman Catholic scored seven times in the first three innings and held on for a 9-3 win over Edgar in a Marawood Conference South Division baseball game Tuesday at Edgar High School. Eli Gustafson went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI, and Jacob Pfiffner and...
DULUTH, Minn. – On Senior Day, the St. Scholastica baseball team earned a home sweep over St. Olaf 3-0 in Game 1 and 4-3 in Game 2 Monday afternoon at Wade Stadium. The Saints will be back in action Tuesday afternoon with a road doubleheader against Gustavus Adolphus.
MINOT, N.D. (KEYC) — The No. 16 Minnesota State softball team closed out the regular season competition Monday in North Dakota against conference opponent Minot State. The Mavericks haven’t lost a game since April 10, with so many things going right for the purple and gold three days out from the conference tournament.
Five Northern State University men's basketball players have entered the NCAA Division II transfer portal, according to the Verbal Commits website. Here's a look at the Wolves who could be on the move. Andrew Rohrbach. Andrew Rohrbach, an Aberdeen Christian graduate, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal with...
Northern State University will open its 2022 football season with a home game against Upper Iowa.
Kickoff is set for Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at Dacotah Bank Stadium. It will be the new stadium's second year as home for the Wolves.
Last year, Northern played five games at Dacotah Bank Stadium, finishing with a...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Back here in Mankato, the 16th-ranked Minnesota State baseball team wraps up a three-game series with the Upper Iowa Peacocks. MSU is on an 11-game win streak with the last five being double-digit victories. The Mavericks would go on to win this one 11-3 and...
The Minnesota Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association is out with their official rankings for the 2022 season. No surprise the Big Nine Conference continues to get a lot of attention in Class 3A where the league has dominated since the expansion of classes. There are no less than 5 teams from...
SHINNSTON, W.Va. – There was some WVSSAC sectional softball action in Shinnston as Lincoln hosted Liberty on Tuesday evening. It was a big day for Emily Robey, as she drove one in, making it 3-0 Lincoln at the bottom of the third inning. The Cougars got another in the inning as Alexis Williams beat the […]
The latest round of Minnesota High School softball rankings were released on Sunday, and it was a strong showing for southeast Minnesota. Randolph cracked the Top 10 in Class A, while three teams in Section 1A received votes including United South Central, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, and Wabasha-Kellogg. In Class AA, St. Charles...
The Huskies were trailing 6-4 midway through the second quarter of a Big Nine boys lacrosse game at Rochester Century High School. The Panthers had converted three man-up goals out of six opportunities. OHS didn't commit another penalty until midway through the third quarter and scored eight straight goals for what turned into a 12-7 win.
Baseball teams were busy on the diamond on Monday at both the college and high school level. College Scores:Bismarck State (1), Dakota County Tech (0)Bismarck State (11), Dakota County Tech (2)UMary (1), Northern State (1)Minnesota Duluth (1), Minot State (11) High School Scores:St. Mary’s (2), Williston (0)St. Mary’s (3), Williston (2)Shiloh Christian (9), Renville County […]
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU softball team is moving up in this week’s NFCA poll. The Mavericks are hitting their stride at the right time with an 18-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s NSIC softball tournament and come into postseason play as the 14th-ranked team in the nation.
Comments / 0