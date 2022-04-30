ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The country's second largest reservoir is drying up, this is why

Lake Powell, the second largest reservoir in the country is losing water at a staggering rate and could be facing a megadrought. This critical issue is threatening water and energy shortages for millions of people. CNN's René Marsh has more.

Related
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
Grist

As Lake Powell dries up, the US turns to creative accounting for a short-term fix

Earlier this month, as water levels in the Lake Powell reservoir fell to record lows amid the ongoing Western drought, the federal government asked seven states that rely on the Colorado River to work out an emergency conservation deal. The states had been scheduled to receive river water that was stored in the lake, but releasing the water would have drained the reservoir further, threatening its ability to generate hydroelectric power for millions of people and raising utility bills for towns and tribes across the West. The feds also revealed that declining reservoir levels would endanger the tubes that carry water past the dam’s hydropower turbine, potentially depriving multiple communities of drinking water and compromising “public health and safety.”
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
94.3 The X

Colorado River Named Most Endangered River In The U.S.

Every year, American Rivers, a nonprofit conversation organization, releases a rankings list of the most endangered rivers in the country; this year, the river that made it all the way to the top of the list is flows right here in the state of Colorado. According to American Rivers' official...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

US to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower

U.S. officials announced plans Tuesday that they characterized as extraordinary to keep hundreds of billions of gallons of water stored in a reservoir on the Utah-Arizona line to prevent it from shrinking more amid prolonged drought and climate change.The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation plans to hold back about 480,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Powell to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to produce hydropower for millions of homes and businesses in the region. That's roughly enough water to serve 1 million to 1.5 million average households annually.Tanya Trujillo, the bureau's assistant secretary of water and science, said keeping the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation.

