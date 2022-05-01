ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Human remains found on eastern Berks property

By Reading Eagle
Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman remains were found Saturday night in a retention pond at a property in Amity Township, police said Sunday...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amity, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Berks County, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mummified body found in wall identified as missing Oakland man

A man whose “mummified” remains were found behind a wall at Oakland’s Kaiser Convention Center last month has finally been identified.The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the man whose body was found on 9 March by a construction worker was Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, of Oakland.Mejica was last seen alive on 22 August 2020 and according to Oakland’s Police Department was a known visitor to homeless camps in the city.A spokesperson for the coroner’s bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that a cause of death for Mejica was still unknown, however. That is despite law enforcement not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shoots, Kills 2 Teens Who Tried to Rob Him, Officials Say

A man shot and killed two armed teenagers who tried to rob him in Norristown, Pennsylvania, investigators said. The man was walking to his car shortly before 8 p.m. Friday along the 300 block of Warren Street when two 17-year-old boys approached him, according to police. The teens then tried to rob the man and pulled a gun on him leading to a struggle, investigators said.
NORRISTOWN, PA
explore venango

Coroner IDs Man Killed in Horseback Riding Accident

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a Friday afternoon horseback riding accident. Chief Deputy Coroner Cody B. Magill was dispatched to the scene in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 12:15 p.m. Magill said Gene J....
FOREST COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former constable charged with buying 22 guns for a convicted felon

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that a Luzerne county constable was charged for ‘straw purchasing’ 22 firearms for a convicted felon. According to court documents, whenever handguns are sold or transferred it is Federal and Pennsylvania State to conduct a background check and the transaction must be conducted through […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Trafficking Cocaine

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Felix Enrique Carrion, age 49, of Dingman’s Ferry, Pennsylvania, was sentenced this week to 94 months imprisonment to be followed by 6 years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. woman, 27, accused of stabbing brother over who paid for drinks

An alcohol-fueled argument between a brother and sister over who paid for the booze ended with the brother stabbed and the sister facing criminal charges. As the Citizens Voice reports, the sister, identified as Trish Lynn Hargrave, 27, of Exeter, Luzerne County, allegedly broke through a door, ransacked a bedroom and stabbed her brother in the hand after the night of siblings drinking at home erupted into an argument over who paid for all the alcohol.
SCDNReports

Inmate Makes Bizarre Break-In Report From County Jail

An inmate at the county jail made a bizarre break-in report just before 3:30 pm. The man, who was arrested for the 36th time after police responded to a domestic violence report last weekend, told police that he was informed that a man and woman were breaking into his house. He provided the police with the name of the suspects.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy