Derby artists celebrate Art is Ageless program with visit from governor

Rickey Lee Larsen was born on June 23, 1948 in Casper, WY. The oldest of five children, he survived growing up with four sisters. This was a good thing, because it was his oldest sister who introduced him to the love of his life, Sherry Wlodarczyk. It only took two dates and Sherry knew there would be no other for her. Rickey and Sherry were married in December of 1968. A month and 8,035 miles later, Rickey found himself a member of the 101st Airborne Division of the Army (Screaming Eagles) in Vietnam. Four months after that, Rickey was wounded in battle and flown to Denver, Colorado where he was reunited with his wife. Rickey and Sherry made their home and began a family in Casper. 1971 brought them their first child Christopher. 1975 brought them their daughter Amy and 15 years later much to their surprise, they welcomed their son Joel. Rickey worked in the mines at various locations in Wyoming for 38 plus years providing for his growing family.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO