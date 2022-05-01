Senior Ball

Trumbull Little League hosted Opening Day at Unity Park to kick off the spring season. Most of the 62 baseball and softball teams had games throughout the day at Unity and Island Brook parks. The TLL Board of Directors held a ceremony on Field 1 in the morning, with players,...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Children’s Miracle Network is set to host their annual Home Run Derby event on May 13th. It’ll take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Rick Klein Baseball Fields. Events include the Home Run Derby, Around the Horn, Throwing Contest, DJ,...
Comments / 0