KEEWATIN — The Mountain Iron-Buhl High School softball team is used to playing on a turf field where the bounces are all nice and smooth. The Rangers were out of their element Tuesday, playing on a dirt infield, but they adjusted just fine as they rolled to a 15-9 victory over Nashwauk-Keewatin at Pete Filippi Field. It took a couple of innings in the field to get the hang of...

KEEWATIN, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO