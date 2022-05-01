ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida lost 70,000 people to Covid. It's still not prepared for the next wave.

By @politico - YAHOO!News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Covid infections begin creeping up again...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
