Carlos Correa delivered a go-ahead RBI single and Chris Paddack continued to stay hot on the mound as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Monday night. Correa came into the game on fire, going 10-for-18 with a double and .611 slugging percentage over his past four games. Although his streak of four straight multi-hit games came to an end, Correa found a way to make an impact in the sixth inning.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO