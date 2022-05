ROCK HILL — After a season which saw the Newberry softball team win 33 games, the Wolves landed four players on the South Atlantic Conference’s (SAC) All-Conference Team. Graduate student Hannah Towery was named to the first team, her third nod. Junior Mallena Wright and freshman Mackenzie Turner each were named to the second team, their first all-conference selections. Finally, sophomore Sierra Brogdon earned her first all-conference nod as she was named to the third team. Four honorees ties the 2019 season for the most in a single season for the Wolves. Under Coach Ciria Triplett, 19 Wolves have earned All-Conferences honors.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO