Idaho Vandals hold Spring Game at Eagle High School

One of the best parts about living in Idaho is that it is home to more natural hot springs than any other state in the United States. Anyone that lives here or visits should check out the natural hot springs. Some are turned into spas, some are free and out in nature that you have to hike to but almost all of them are beautiful and relaxing. Everyone that uses them has their favorite and their "go-to" one. The ones in nature, most like to keep to themselves so they don't become too crowded, while the ones that become spas are usually affordable. One of the hot spas in the Twin Falls area recently decided to change its prices and it has upset residents for good reason.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO