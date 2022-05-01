ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

Idaho Vandals hold Spring Game at Eagle High School

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst-year head coach Jason Eck and the...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Local
Idaho Education
Eagle, ID
Football
State
Idaho State
Eagle, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Sports
City
Eagle, ID
Eagle, ID
Sports
KOOL 96.5

Earthquake Swarm Rattles Idaho Central Highlands

I used to joke with friends who live in the state’s central highlands. What do you call it when there’s an earthquake in your county? Thursday! Or any day for that matter. That’s how it appears over the last couple of weeks. There has been a swarm of small quakes just west of the Bitterroot Range and north of the Boise Mountains. These aren’t necessarily powerful quakes but can be annoying. I’ve been through a few small to medium quakes in my life and it’s like being on a cruise ship but you don’t rock all day and night as you do on the boat.
IDAHO STATE
33andfree

Free Camping in Central Oregon

Central Oregon is booming and as you learn more and more about it, it usually ends up on a place to visit. We are the getaway from life place. Or live somewhere that has a work life balance motto. The ability to be outdoors right out your front door and if you love beer, it's everywhere. There are limited places to stay and it is expensive. Camping is a great option as long as you practice Leave No Trace. Value the ability to stay in a beautiful area for free, while supporting the local economy.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Vandals#Eagle High School#The Vandals#American Football#Highschoolsports
98.3 The Snake

New Opposition to Bruce Willis’s Planned Idaho Airport

There are a lot of people who like Camas County and don’t want to see a drastic change. They like the slower pace of life, lack of opportunities for their kids, and a tiny tax base. As many of you know, the actor Bruce Willis has been attempting for years to construct a small private airport that could help alleviate air traffic in and out of neighboring Blaine County. Willis may be suffering from an illness but remains a shrewd businessman.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones

Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek area this past summer, and was turned into the ODFW. Mark Penninger, a certified scorer for Northwest […] The post Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Men accused of distributing meth in Idaho, Oregon face $5 million fine

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two men accused of distributing meth in Idaho and Oregon face up to a 5$ million fine and 40 years in jail. The men, Daniel DaLafuente Sosa from Ontario and Nicholas Franklin Perkins from Weiser, were indicted for allegedly dealing methamphetamine and Fentanyl between late February and April.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho’s death row inmates and execution process

BOISE, Idaho — It has been nearly a decade since the state of Idaho has executed someone on death row. However, one of Idaho’s longest-serving death-row inmates has made the headlines. Gerald Pizzuto has been on death row for three decades, but earlier this year, the Commission of Pardons and Parole voted to reduce his death sentence to life in prison since Pizzuto is terminally ill and is no longer a threat to anyone.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Country News

Firefighters Needed for Area Where 110,000 Acres Burned South of Lewiston Last Year

CRAIGMONT – Idaho Department of Lands Craig Mountain Forest Protective District is looking for experienced wildland firefighters who can lead wildland fire engine crews. The Idaho Department of Lands says a nationwide shortage of qualified wildland fire engine bosses poses significant impacts for Idaho. Each engine boss leads a single fire engine and attached personnel and is responsible for the crew's safety on wildland and prescribed fire incidents.
LEWISTON, ID
107.9 LITE FM

How Idaho Satanists Plot to Hijack National Day of Prayer in Boise

When we last heard from the Idaho Satanists, they were humming and strumming along within the interior of the Idaho Capitol building. Do you remember we covered that story for you exclusively here? Organizers of the National Day of Prayer are concerned that the Satanists will now be involved in the event at the capitol on May 5th.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Popular Magic Valley Hot Springs Changes Prices for Odd Reason

One of the best parts about living in Idaho is that it is home to more natural hot springs than any other state in the United States. Anyone that lives here or visits should check out the natural hot springs. Some are turned into spas, some are free and out in nature that you have to hike to but almost all of them are beautiful and relaxing. Everyone that uses them has their favorite and their "go-to" one. The ones in nature, most like to keep to themselves so they don't become too crowded, while the ones that become spas are usually affordable. One of the hot spas in the Twin Falls area recently decided to change its prices and it has upset residents for good reason.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KTVB

Families mark the 50th anniversary of the Sunshine Mine disaster

KELLOGG, Idaho — Monday marks 50 years since the Sunshine mine disaster, and families gathered at the memorial to honor the lives of their loved ones. In May, 1972, a fire broke out inside the mine located near Kellogg. 178 miners were working at various levels of the mine that day. 85 of them made it out safely. But, nearly two weeks later, 91 victims were pulled out.
KELLOGG, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Glenn Beck Predicts Governor Little will lose Idaho Primary

A national political figure rarely comments about an Idaho Republican Gubernatorial primary. However, the 2022 Republican race for Idaho's top spot has caught the attention of the national media. President Donald Trump has endorsed Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin. Another national conservative political figure, radio talk show host Glenn Beck...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy