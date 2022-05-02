ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VV1V6_0fPrBwxd00

Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday in a ceremony filled with tears, music and laughter, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly.

The loss of Naomi Judd altered the normally celebratory ceremony, but the music played on, as the genre's singers and musicians mourned the country legend while also celebrating the four inductees: The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake. Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and many more performed their hit songs.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd were among the most popular duos of the 1980s, scoring 14 No. 1 hits during their nearly three-decade career. On the eve of her induction, the family said in a statement to The Associated Press that Naomi Judd died at the age of 76 due to “the disease of mental illness.”

Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd accepted the induction amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting a Bible verse together.

“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley Judd said of her mother to the crowd while crying. Wynonna Judd talked about the family gathering as they said goodbye to her and she and Ashley Judd recited Psalm 23.

"Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,” Wynonna Judd said.

Fans gathered outside the museum, drawn to a white floral bouquet outside the entrance and a small framed photo of Naomi Judd below. A single rose was laid on the ground.

Charles' induction showcased his genre-defying country releases, which demonstrated country music's commercial appeal. The Georgia-born singer and piano player grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry and in 1962 released “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music,” which became one of the best selling country releases of his era.

Blinded and orphaned at a young age, Charles is best known for R&B, gospel and soul, but his decision to record country music changed the way the world thought about the genre, expanding audiences in the Civil Rights era.

Charles' version of “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” spent five weeks on top of the Billboard 100 chart and remains one of his most popular songs. He died in 2004.

Brooks sang “Seven Spanish Angels,” one of Charles' hits with Willie Nelson, while Bettye LaVette performed “I Can't Stop Loving You.”

Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap said he met Charles when he was a young singer and that others tried to imitate Charles, but no one could measure up.

“There was one of him and only one,” said Milsap. “He sang country music like it should be sung."

Charles is only the third Black artist to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, alongside Opry pioneer DeFord Bailey and Charley Pride.

“Mr. Charles always stood his ground for what he loved,” said Valerie Ervin, president of the Ray Charles Foundation. “And country music was what he truly, truly loved.”

The Hall of Fame also inducted two recordings musicians who were elemental to so many country songs and singers: Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

Bayers, a drummer in Nashville for decades who worked on 300 platinum records, is a member of the Grand Ole Opry band. He regularly played on records for The Judds, Ricky Skaggs, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Kenny Chesney. He is the first drummer to join the institution.

Drake, who died in 1988, was a pedal steel guitar player and a member of Nashville’s A-team of skilled session musicians, played on hits like “Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette and “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones. He is the first pedal steel guitar player to become part of the Hall of Fame.

Drake is known for creating the talk box, a technology that allowed him to vocalize through his pedal steel guitar. It was later popularly adopted by artists like Peter Frampton and many others.

His wife, Rose, said that musicians like her husband deserved a place in musical history.

“The musicians of the ‘60s, ’70s. and ‘80s created Nashville as Music City and we can’t let that get away,” Rose Drake said.

——

Online: https://countrymusichalloffame.org/

——

Follow Kristin M. Hall at https://twitter.com/kmhall

Comments / 0

Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
MUSIC
extratv

Naomi Judd Dies at 76, Daughters Confirm in Heartbreaking Statement

Three weeks after performing with daughter Wynonna Judd for the last time at the 2022 CMT Awards, country legend Naomi Judd has died at 76. In a statement posted to social media, her daughters — Wynonna and actress Ashley Judd — said, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Skaggs
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
George Jones
Person
Peter Frampton
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Pete Drake
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Tammy Wynette
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Ashley Judd
Person
Eddie Bayers
Person
Deford Bailey
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#The Associated Press
CMT

Naomi Judd of The Judds Dies at 76

Naomi Judd, of country music’s iconic mother-daughter duo The Judds, has died. Judd is the mother of her duo partner Wynonna Judd and actress Ashley Judd. Her daughters shared the news of her passing on Saturday in a statement provided to the press. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's sprawling $3million forever home is so unexpected

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. By comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion reportedly sits on 7.4 acres of land – so Carrie's property is around 54 times bigger than the royals' home. The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominee and the ice hockey player spent $3million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Country Music Hall Of Fame Announces The Judds’ Induction Ceremony Will Move Forward Tomorrow As Planned

The Judds will still be inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow after the tragic death today of the duo’s matriarch, country music icon Naomi Judd. That’s the message from the Hall of Fame, who announced late this evening that in accordance with the family’s wishes, the legendary duo’s induction will move forward tomorrow as planned. And Wynonna still plans to be there too.
MUSIC
ABC News

ABC News

631K+
Followers
151K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy