CALGARY, Alberta - It's all about safety on the road, and what better way to get drivers' attention in Calgary than to make reference to Flames forward Milan Lucic?. A sign saying, "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames!" was posted to Instagram by Brooklyn LaBrosse, a 25-year-old lifelong fan, prior to the Flames defeating the Dallas Stars 1-0 in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO