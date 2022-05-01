ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackwater, MO

Flood Warning issued April 30 at 8:28PM CDT until May 3 at 10:41AM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

By National Weather Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE…Blackwater River near Blue Lick....

News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
Local 4 WHBF

NWS Quad Cities Radar is back up and operational!

Last Tuesday the NWS Quad Cities radar went offline and Thursday, April 21st, maintenance on their radar to upgrade the pedestal to allow the radar to continue being operational for another 20 years. After 8 days the NWS Quad Cities radar has been turned back on and is operational just in time for severe weather […]
News On 6

Strong Winds, Hail Sweep Across Eastern Oklahoma; Causing Some Damage

Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornados swept across Oklahoma on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm line moved east at 50 to 60 mph. Several areas saw power outages and reports of hail damage. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone spotted some damage from the storms in Chickasha and crews expect to find more damage after sunrise.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:22:00 Expires: 2022-05-04 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BIG ISLAND SUMMITS UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY .Deep moisture will combine with a low aloft to bring periods of freezing rain and snow to the Big Island Summits. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and possible freezing rain with ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously slick roadways and visibility near zero, with the road to the summit of Mauna Kea closed.
