Flood Warning issued April 30 at 8:28PM CDT until May 3 at 10:41AM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:22:00 Expires: 2022-05-04 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BIG ISLAND SUMMITS UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY .Deep moisture will combine with a low aloft to bring periods of freezing rain and snow to the Big Island Summits. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and possible freezing rain with ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously slick roadways and visibility near zero, with the road to the summit of Mauna Kea closed.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO