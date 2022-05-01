ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

Familiar names to appear on August primary ballot

By Associated Newspapers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 1, 2022 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Voters in Canton Township, Plymouth and Northville will find some familiar names on the Aug. 2 primary ballot which will reduce the number of candidates in the November election. In the 6th District which includes Plymouth Township, the City of Plymouth, Canton Township and...

WILX-TV

Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The May 3 election decided a number of issues for Mid-Michigan residents, including whether Mid-Michigan schools, roads and emergency responders will have their funding renewed. Results for the May 3 election are located below. Clinton. LANSING PUBLIC SCHOOLS -- PASSED. Funding - Schools - Buildings, equipment,...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Republicans punish Trump loyalist, Democrats challenge gubernatorial petitions: The week in Michigan politics

LANSING, MI — The Michigan Republican Party took center stage this week following a chaotic endorsement convention which marked big wins for Trump-backed candidates. State Rep. Matt Maddock, a loyalist to former president Donald Trump and husband of Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, was removed from the House GOP caucus on Tuesday after supporting Trump-backed candidates challenging Republican incumbents in the upcoming primary election.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Michigan’s Ten Most Dangerous Cities For 2022

Well, here we go again...another list, compiled by 'experts'. Let's face it – these “Top Ten” lists are usually lame and based on someone's personal opinions or tastes. The majority of 'em don't amount to much. You can believe them if you want, pooh-pooh 'em, ignore 'em, whatever...but either way you look at 'em they at least give you a few minutes worth of entertainment. It's kind of like watching Bugs Bunny cartoons...you know Bugs ain't real but you enjoy him as if he was. “Top Ten” lists can be taken the same way: most of the time they aren't factual, but you can get a kick out of 'em.
MICHIGAN STATE
Slate

The Michigan Democrat Who Has Had It

There’s a fierce battle going for political control of Michigan right now. Republicans have run the Legislature for decades—but this year, Democrats actually have a chance to change that. Emotions are running hot, and the state is seen as important ground for the talking points of both parties. Case in point: Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who represents Royal Oak and the suburbs north of Detroit, has been doing interviews nonstop since April 19, the day she tweeted out a video of herself that went viral. In it, she’s standing on the floor of the Michigan Senate, delivering a speech calling out a Republican colleague who accused her of being a “groomer”—part of the increasingly alarmist language of the modern conservative movement to smear LGBTQ Americans and their supporters. The video has garnered millions of views, and the Republican state senator who accused McMorrow has kept pretty quiet ever since. President Joe Biden later called McMorrow, because this speech tapped into something for a lot of people: a brewing anger at conservative smear campaigns, and a sense that McMorrow’s words give Democrats a template for calling those smears out. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McMorrow about whether a war of words can help Democrats win more elections in the midterms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MICHIGAN STATE

