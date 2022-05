The stock market has been very volatile for the past six months or so, and many investors are uncertain about investing right now, given that all the major indexes are in negative territory year to date. Robinhood, a brokerage firm that caters to new, younger, and less affluent investors, has seen the number of active users drop significantly over the past few quarters. That indicates that many investors, especially those who are newer to investing, are sitting on the sidelines.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO