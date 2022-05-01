Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'happy with the guys we've got' at quarterback

Rich Eisen just couldn’t resist asking Pete Carroll about the Seattle Seahawks quarterback situation on the final day of the 2022 NFL draft during his on-air interview.

With long-time Seahawks backup Geno Smith re-signed to the roster and Drew Lock acquired from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade, many wonder whether or not Seattle is comfortable with the signal-caller situation.

The Seahawks wrapped up the draft without selecting a QB after all.

“Geno Smith is the guy that did the most playing for us and has the most background so Drew is in the catch-up mode right now,” Carroll said live on the NFL Network Saturday. “We’ll get on the field for the first time Monday and get a chance to see what he looks like and we can really get a feel. I love the potential. We loved the guy coming out.”

Carroll has stuck by his competition mantra all offseason, praising both Smith, the veteran Seattle backup, and Lock, the newcomer who will make the most of his chance at a change of scenery.

But is there still a chance the Seahawks could add another quarterback to the mix?”

“Rich, you know we’re always competing,” Carroll told Eisen. “That’s all we know how to do around here, I check out everything that’s possible. Right now, I’m really excited about seeing these guys for the first time and we’ll see what happens in the time to come. We’re always competing, we’re always looking.”

However, don’t look for the Seahawks to make any major moves in the near future . . . or so Carroll would like everyone to believe.

“Nothing’s going to change that quick,” he continued. “We’re really happy with the guys we’ve got, to see them battle and we’ll see what happens.

“You never know what’s going on down the road. We’re always looking.”

