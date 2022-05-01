ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'happy with the guys we've got' at quarterback

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W1LgD_0fPq5O4700

Rich Eisen just couldn’t resist asking Pete Carroll about the Seattle Seahawks quarterback situation on the final day of the 2022 NFL draft during his on-air interview.

With long-time Seahawks backup Geno Smith re-signed to the roster and Drew Lock acquired from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade, many wonder whether or not Seattle is comfortable with the signal-caller situation.

The Seahawks wrapped up the draft without selecting a QB after all.

“Geno Smith is the guy that did the most playing for us and has the most background so Drew is in the catch-up mode right now,” Carroll said live on the NFL Network Saturday. “We’ll get on the field for the first time Monday and get a chance to see what he looks like and we can really get a feel. I love the potential. We loved the guy coming out.”

Carroll has stuck by his competition mantra all offseason, praising both Smith, the veteran Seattle backup, and Lock, the newcomer who will make the most of his chance at a change of scenery.

But is there still a chance the Seahawks could add another quarterback to the mix?”

“Rich, you know we’re always competing,” Carroll told Eisen. “That’s all we know how to do around here, I check out everything that’s possible. Right now, I’m really excited about seeing these guys for the first time and we’ll see what happens in the time to come. We’re always competing, we’re always looking.”

However, don’t look for the Seahawks to make any major moves in the near future . . . or so Carroll would like everyone to believe.

“Nothing’s going to change that quick,” he continued. “We’re really happy with the guys we’ve got, to see them battle and we’ll see what happens.

“You never know what’s going on down the road. We’re always looking.”

Watch the entire interview below.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Cut Running Back After Selecting Two In NFL Draft

The New England Patriots cleared out some space in their suddenly crowded running back room Monday. Two days after selecting South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong (fourth round) and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris (sixth round) on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots released veteran ball-carrier Devine Ozigbo, according to a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.
NFL
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Steelers are receiving high marks for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final draft for Pittsburgh, general manager Kevin Colbert found the Steelers their quarterback of the future, great value on a talented defensive lineman and bolstered the team’s receiving corps. First, the Steelers chose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Seahawks Are Lukewarm On Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

At this point, is anyone going to trade for Baker Mayfield?. According to NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport, the Seattle Seahawks are “lukewarm” on the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. The Seahawks didn’t take a quarterback in the NFL Draft, but they might not have much...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Draft Robust Offensive Foundations Over Forcing Quarterback

Typically, leaving a draft without addressing the most obvious area of necessity looks like bad front office work. The Seahawks picked this route in 2022, avoiding the quarterback position despite trading Russell Wilson. And yet, Seattle, now left with under-center options of Geno Smith and Drew Lock, has still been praised for its draft.
SEATTLE, WA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
The Spun

Packers Draft Pick Reveals The First Person To Text Him

After eschewing offense with two first round picks, the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft wide receiver Christian Watson in round two on Friday. It didn’t take long for Watson to be welcomed to the team by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The North Dakota State product’s father told reporters that Rodgers was the first person to reach out to his son after the pick was made.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL announces international games for 2022 season

The NFL is headed to Germany for the first time in 2022, as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face Drew Lock and the new-look Seattle Seahawks in Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 13. The contest -- one of five international games announced by the league on Wednesday -- will take place at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich.
SEATTLE, WA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay, Seattle to meet in 1st NFL game in Germany

LONDON — (AP) — The first regular-season NFL game in Germany will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich. The game will take place at the Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, the NFL said Wednesday. Frankfurt will also be staging a regular-season game in Germany during the next four years.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Garett Bolles Disses Chiefs Rookie Who Threatened Russell Wilson

First-round rookie Chiefs pass-rusher George Karlaftis created headlines at the 2022 NFL Draft after expressing in no uncertain terms his desire to sack Denver's "little guy" — quarterback Russell Wilson. The contentious remarks eventually found their way to Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles, who laughed off Karlaftis' bulletin-board material.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy