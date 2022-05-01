ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine undrafted rookie free agents agree to terms with Vikings

By Jordy McElroy
 4 days ago
Another NFL draft is in the books, but the work continues for the Minnesota Vikings with the team announcing they have agreed to terms with nine undrafted rookie free agents.

The names on that list are Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner, Wake Forest linebacker Luiji Vilain, Tulane punter Ryan Wright, Miami (OH) safety Mike Brown, Appalachian State receiver Thomas Hennigan, Toledo running back Bryant Koback, Miami linebacker Zach McCloud, Sacred Heart center Josh Sokol and Tulsa defensive tackle Tyarise Stevenson.

The Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson reported the Vikings sifted through a “variety of options” at punter. So the team appears determined to bring in direct training camp competition for current punter Jordan Berry.

They ultimately settled on Wright, who averaged a career-high 47.5 yards per punt after 51 punts in 2021.

Vilain is also a name of interest on this list considering his disruptive capabilities on the defensive front.

He led the Demon Deacons with eight sacks last season, while also compiling nine tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.

