The Challenge’s Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Celebrate Baby Shower – With an Engagement Surprise

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Celebrating their baby shower with a diamond! Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett confirmed their engagement while doting on their future bundle of joy.

“So, future daddy and future husband,” fellow Challenge alum Kaycee Clark gushed via Instagram Story on Saturday, April 30, standing beside Leroy, 36, at the shower. “Leroy’s setting the bar [high]!”

Kaycee, 34, attended the soirée alongside several MTV personalities including Nelson Thomas , Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat , Jordan Wiseley and Johnny Bananas .

“Congratulations to Leroy, you f—king manwhore, you finally did it!” Nelson, 33, shouted in Kaycee’s Story footage. “You finally put a ring on a woman [who] she deserves [it].”

The reality TV stars marveled at the 27-year-old pregnant New Jersey native’s massive diamond bauble . Kaycee even joked, “Leroy said, ‘You’re mine and you’re not going nowhere!”

Kam replied: “That’s what he said! That’s my man and I’m gonna stick beside him."

The newly engaged couple, who began dating after meeting on The Challenge: Vendettas , announced late last year t hey are expecting their first child together .

“We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive 👶🏽🎁🎄❤️ ,” the Kam Kollection founder wrote via Instagram in December 2021 , sharing Christmas-inspired maternity photos. “Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!!”

She added in her social media post: “Our journey never fails to surprise me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber & can’t wait to meet our new edition to our fam 🥰 .”

The pair celebrated their impending arrival on Saturday alongside their Challenge family.

“Can’t wait to meet you Kingston Lee Garrett… Uncle Bananas loves you ❤️ ,” Johnny, 39, captioned an Instagram snap from the party, kissing Kam’s baby bump alongside Leroy.

The Are You the One? alum wore a white dress that showed off her growing belly during the celebrations.

“I’m so excited for you,” Kaycee wrote via her Story. “I don’t think you guys understand how strong of a mother Kam is going to be 🔥 🔥 🔥 . Strong ass woman.”

Kam and Leroy dated on and off since their first joint Challenge in 2018. After a brief pause, they reconnected in August 2019 before eventually moving to Texas together.

“It’s official, we’re moving to Houston ✈️ ! We just signed our lease to move into our new place in 2 weeks,” Kam wrote via Instagram in November 2020 . “I’m so excited to start this journey with you, especially since it’s something new for the both of us. I didn’t know my life would’ve changed like this when I met you 4 years ago & I’m happy that it did 🥰 ❤️ . 🥂 to us and our new life.”

Scroll below to see more snaps from their baby shower:

