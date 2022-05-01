Damian Lillard Agrees With NBA Fan About The Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Series Showing How Basketball Has Changed: "The Culture And Psychology Of The Game Has Changed A Lot. It's Sports Entertainment Now."

It has been a weird season for LeBron James, on one hand, he was one of the best players in the league individually, almost winning the scoring title despite being in his 19th season in the NBA. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers were dysfunctional all season and missed out on the playoffs after the roster failed to live up to the expectations that were set of them ahead of the season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO