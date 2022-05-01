ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Greg Newsome II shares texts he sent to Perrion Winfrey Friday night

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGCvP_0fPpvNnK00

One of the many things new Cleveland Browns defensive tackle shared during his energetic press conference was his close relationship with cornerback Greg Newsome II. Newsome, the Browns first-round pick last year, had a very good rookie season for Cleveland in 2021 and the team is hoping Winfrey can do the same.

Winfrey fell into the fourth round of the draft when many expected the former Senior Bowl MVP to be a second-round pick. Instead, the Browns made him their first selection on day three of the draft.

The team and player are hoping that the fall is a catalyst for a great career alongside Myles Garrett and fellow 2022 draft class member Alex Wright.

Saturday, after Winfrey was added by the team, Newsome shared the text messages he sent to his new teammate trying to encourage him after he fell:

Not only will Winfrey be joining his friend but Cleveland also drafted his college defensive line teammate Isaiah Thomas later in the draft as well.

If the passion he showed in his media availability translates to performance on the field, having friends alongside him will be a great bonus for the team’s newest interior lineman.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ja Morant Had Special Message For Steph Curry After Game 2

On Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies evened the series against the Golden State Warriors thanks to an incredible performance from point guard Ja Morant. The former No. 2 overall pick is establishing himself as one of the most dynamic players in the game. That was on full display last night as Morant dropped 47 points en route to the team's 106-101 victory.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs invite Frank Clark's brother, Alabama State DT Christian Clark, to rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs will host their rookie minicamp this weekend from Saturday, May 7 through Monday, May 9. A ton of different rookies, drafted and undrafted will be in attendance, including a family member of a current player on the team. As first reported by Draft HBCU’s Maliik Obee, the Chiefs have invited Alabama State DT Christian Clark to rookie minicamp. Clark is the younger brother of Chiefs DE Frank Clark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Wright
Person
Isaiah Thomas
GolfWRX

Tour pro withdraws after embarrassing moment on the greens

Golf can be a frustrating game, even for professionals. There were four players who Monday qualified for the Wells Fargo Championship, which is taking place at TPC Potomac this week. Ryan McCormick was not one of them. The PGA Tour’s Twitter account posted this video of McCormick struggling to get...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot is back on the recruiting trail targeting a former Baylor standout

With the departure of Kerwin Walton, the UNC basketball program now has an open scholarship. Ideally, UNC would love to land a player to play in the post alongside Armando Bacot to play the role that Brady Manek did a year ago. And Bacot himself may have the ideal target. The forward, who announced he was returning for his senior season, was back on Twitter recruiting a potential transfer target. And that target is former Baylor standout Matthew Mayer. Bacot tweeted to Mayer on a quote tweet, telling him that he knows where he needs to go in the transfer portal: @MatthewMayer24 don’t...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers could be in play for DE Jadeveon Clowney

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson recently made it clear that he didn’t want a particular Cleveland Browns player on his team. So, how about this one . . . ?. While answering reader questions in his most recent mailbag feature for Sports Illustrated, MMQB’s Albert Breer came across an inquiry (or two) on free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. One curious customer—presumably a Browns fan—asked when Clowney will be signing with Cleveland, and the other—presumably a Panthers fan—asked when he’d be signing with Carolina.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy