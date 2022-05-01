Wenstrup announces Academy Day Session

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) will host his annual Academy Day on Saturday, May 7 for students, parents and educators who are interested in learning more about the U.S. Military Service Academies.

The event will take place at West Clermont High School at 4101 Bach Buxton Road, Batavia, OH 45103. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and presentation will run from 9 - 10:30 a.m., followed by a question and answer session.

Presentations will be given by representatives from the Military Service Academies including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy, along with Congressman Wenstrup’s staff. Attendees will learn about the benefits of attending a Military Service Academy as well as receive information on the application and nomination process.

To RSVP, please email annie.cummins@mail.house.gov. RSVP is not required, but appreciated. For additional information about Academy Day or the nomination process, please visit http://www.Wenstrup.House.gov/constituent-services/academy-nominations or call (513) 474-7777.