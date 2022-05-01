ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh native authors book on development of COVID-19 vaccine

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

Sunday Business Page: 'Operation Warp Speed' 05:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh native authors book on development of COVID-19 vaccine

To develop a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 in record time, the United States brought together scientists, medical experts, military logistics officers and government health officials in a unique public-private partnership.

The inside story of that success and its challenges is now being brought to light in a book written by Paul Mango, a Pittsburgh native.

Mango served as deputy policy director to former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

On the Sunday Business Page with KDKA's Jon Delano, Mango says despite all the challenges, the development of a safe vaccine in the midst of a pandemic is an untold tribute to many Americans who worked behind-the-scenes.

"This is the most significant bio-medical partnership in history," Mango said. "The last time a record was set for developing and introducing a vaccine was four-and-a-half years, and we did it in 10 months. As you know, over 200 million Americans are now vaccinated with these vaccines, and Secretary Azar and a few others who were on the team and I talked about it, and we thought the American people need to know how this was done."

Mango's new book is titled "Operation Warp Speed."

It will be released on May 18.

CBS Pittsburgh

