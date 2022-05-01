Jennifer Lopez Keeps It Casual at Daughter Emme’s Baseball Game With Son Max

Take me out to the ballgame! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent some time apart over the weekend as the mother of two was spotted in the bleachers at daughter Emme ’s softball game with her son, Max.

Jennifer, 52, and 14-year-old Max were seen cheering on his twin sister from the sidelines at a Los Angeles ballpark on Saturday, April 30. The mother-son duo kept it casual for the outing with the “I’m Real” singer wearing loose-fitted distressed denim, a cropped white T-shirt and comfy white sneakers.

She completed the look with messy updo, oversized sunglasses and a pair of her signature hoop earrings. Her teenage son wore cozy gray sweatpants with a matching sweatshirt, and a navy blue Vineyard Vines hat.

Jennifer – who s hares twins Max and Emme , 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony – recently got engaged to actor Ben Affleck, 49, for the second time.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth [in the bubble bath], my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she revealed via her onthejlo.com newsletter on Tuesday, April 12, four days after she announced their engagement.

“[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” she wrote in a piece titled “How It Went Down.” Jennifer added that, “I was quite literally speechless, and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

The pair famously dated in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. After less than a year of dating, the Good Will Hunting star got down on one knee in November 2002.

After postponing their September 2003 nuptials due to “excessive media attention,” they ultimately split just months later in January 2004. J. Lo moved on with singer Marc Anthony, 53, and the two were wed in June that same year. As for Ben, he moved on to actress Jennifer Garner and the two tied the knot in June 2005. Jen and Marc split in 2011, while Ben and Garner – who share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as son, Samuel , 10 – divorced in 2018.

The two rekindled their romance after Jennifer’s split from ex-fianc é Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 and have been inseparable ever since.

Throughout their whirlwind relationship, the Gone Girl actor has made quite an impression on Jen’s twins. “Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart. He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long,” a source told In Touch in June 2021. “Emme and Max really like [Ben].”

