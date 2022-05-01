ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Lopez Keeps It Casual at Daughter Emme’s Baseball Game With Son Max

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Take me out to the ballgame! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent some time apart over the weekend as the mother of two was spotted in the bleachers at daughter Emme ’s softball game with her son, Max.

Jennifer, 52, and 14-year-old Max were seen cheering on his twin sister from the sidelines at a Los Angeles ballpark on Saturday, April 30. The mother-son duo kept it casual for the outing with the “I’m Real” singer wearing loose-fitted distressed denim, a cropped white T-shirt and comfy white sneakers.

She completed the look with messy updo, oversized sunglasses and a pair of her signature hoop earrings. Her teenage son wore cozy gray sweatpants with a matching sweatshirt, and a navy blue Vineyard Vines hat.

Did Jennifer Lopez Get Plastic Surgery? See Her Transformation

Jennifer – who s hares twins Max and Emme , 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony – recently got engaged to actor Ben Affleck, 49, for the second time.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth [in the bubble bath], my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she revealed via her onthejlo.com newsletter on Tuesday, April 12, four days after she announced their engagement.

“[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” she wrote in a piece titled “How It Went Down.” Jennifer added that, “I was quite literally speechless, and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

Jennifer Lopez's 6 Engagement Rings Will Have You ~On the Floor~: Photos

The pair famously dated in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. After less than a year of dating, the Good Will Hunting star got down on one knee in November 2002.

After postponing their September 2003 nuptials due to “excessive media attention,” they ultimately split just months later in January 2004. J. Lo moved on with singer Marc Anthony, 53, and the two were wed in June that same year. As for Ben, he moved on to actress Jennifer Garner and the two tied the knot in June 2005. Jen and Marc split in 2011, while Ben and Garner – who share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as son, Samuel , 10 – divorced in 2018.

The two rekindled their romance after Jennifer’s split from ex-fianc é Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 and have been inseparable ever since.

Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme's Style Has Transformed to Edgy Teen

Throughout their whirlwind relationship, the Gone Girl actor has made quite an impression on Jen’s twins. “Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart. He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long,” a source told In Touch in June 2021. “Emme and Max really like [Ben].”

Scroll down to see Jennifer and her kids at the ballpark!

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner breaks silence after ex-husband Ben Affleck's engagement

Jennifer Garner has shared a moving quote with fans, just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with the Pearl Harbour star, took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a sun-kissed photo of herself relaxing on a yacht, looking carefree and happy. The Alias star was pictured modelling a black sundress, oversized shades and windswept hair as she smiled at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Sucks On A Green Lollipop As She Shows Off Her Massive $5M Engagement Ring: Watch

Jennifer Lopez can’t get enough green — especially lately. The 52-year-old filmed herself sucking on a jade colored lollipop while going for a car ride in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, April 23. Her rare green diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck, 49, was on full display as she smiled and laughed, clearly intending to show off the sparkler, worth over $5 million. “Green lollipop kisses,” the Bronx native wrote in her caption along with a green heart.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Is ‘Hopeful’ That Ben Affleck & J.Lo Will Attend Her 50th Birthday Party

Jennifer Garner is “so excited” to turn 50 on April 17th — and has even invited ex-husbad Ben Affleck and fiancée Jennifer Lopez to her celebration! “Jen is in a really good place with Ben and Jennifer [Lopez] so of course she has extended an invitation. Things are still a bit up in the air right now because she understands they have a ton going on with moving and everything,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Jennifer Garner
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Husbands: Everything To Know About Her 2 Previous Marriages

Jennifer Garner is one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actress first made a splash in television on Alias, before she transitioned her career to the big screen. Jennifer’s most notable film roles include 13 Going on 30, Daredevil, Juno, Dallas Buyers Club, Yes Day, and more. As a mom of three kids, Jennifer is also an activist for childhood education and has been involved in anti-paparazzi campaigns for children of celebrities.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Navy#Vineyard Vines#Onthejlo Com
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Red Halter Maxi Dress As She House Hunts with Fiance Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez looked gorgeous and stylish as she went on another house hunting trip with Ben Affleck on April 24. The two spent their Sunday looking at potential new homes in Beverly Hills. Jennifer dressed up, but comfortable, for the outing. She wore a flowy, red maxi dress with halter-style neckline. She paired the look with clunky platform sandals, as well. Meanwhile, Ben rocked dark grey pants and a flannel shirt as he exited one of the homes alongside his fiancee.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Shows Off His Big Biceps While Out With Jennifer Lopez In LA: Photos

Buffed up Ben! Ben Affleck proves he’s the best man for the job of future husband to Jennifer Lopez, recently spotted carrying some heavy equipment for her outside an L.A. studio. The Tender Bar actor put his biceps to work as he lugged several storage cases and camera equipment for his fiancée as she followed dutifully behind in a white “Coca-Cola” tee and wide leg jeans.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline

Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022

With appearances in more than 50 films and several major accolades, Ben Affleck has certainly made his mark in the industry both as an award-winning filmmaker and an actor. Let’s dig into Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022. Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $150 million.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy