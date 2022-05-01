ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Tundra Warning About Its Engine Change

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular mechanic warns that an engine change in the Toyota Tundra will not provide you with what earlier Tundra’s provided for owners who wanted a big truck that could handle a big payload. I Could Have Had a V8!. One of the things about being a kid...

President TaliBiden
4d ago

My buddy just bought a F150 with the 2.7 V6 twin turbo. He said the fuel mileage is awful. We just went camping for the weekend. His RV weighs about 5,000lbs. We went 150 miles from home to camp. He said he filled up before they left and filled up at the Shell just outside the campground. He said it only got 10 miles to the gallon. Those small turbo engines aren't gonna cut it towing stuff.

I am pissed off
4d ago

this isn't like Toyota I have bought Toyotas my whole life because they don't break down and run forever they jump on the bandwagon of whats the latest trend I hope they don't become like other companies putting underpowered engines and turbocharging them

Mike Moss
4d ago

I just bought the last of the 2021 4x4 last fall because I knew it wasn't going to be a good move joining. fords mistake

