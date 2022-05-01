Families Call for Justice, Accountability from Antioch Police

ANTIOCH (KPIX) — Families demonstrated in front of the Antioch Police Department on Saturday to demand transparency and accountability related to in-custody deaths.

This came as the FBI and the Contra Costa County District Attorney announced last month it had launched an investigation into multiple Pittsburg and Antioch police officers.

“We’ve joined the club that nobody wants to be a member of,” said Robert Collins, stepfather of Angelo Quinto, who died in police custody on December 23, 2020.

About 30 people gathered to listen and share stories of alleged police brutality. Some families accused Antioch police of killing their loved ones.

“When Angelo was killed, there were two crimes committed that night. One was his actual death. And the second one was the cover up,” said Collins.

Quinto’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Antioch. They claimed an officer put his knee on the 30-year-old man’s neck for almost five minutes, cutting off his oxygen.

“This process of grief that’s always going to be prolonged, because we don’t have any sense of closure,” said Quinto’s sister, Bella Quinto Collins.

The family said it trusted the police. That was why they called the police for help when Quinto was dealing with mental illness.

“Such a life-changing moment that you will never forget that,” cried Quinto’s mother, Cassandra Quinto-Collins.

Some demonstrators are even asking for the ouster of the Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston.

“We are calling for Sheriff Livingston to resign in light of his irresponsible and dangerous remarks made following the sentencing of Andrew Hall. If he doesn’t resign, we’re calling on the Board of Supervisors to at least publicly censure him. And if neither of those happens, we’re calling on the public to vote him out this June,” said Veronica Benjamin, co-founder of police watchdog group Conscious Contra Costa.

The FBI and the Contra Costa County district attorney are investigating multiple Pittsburg and Antioch police officers. Pittsburg police said three officers are on paid leave during the investigation.

But Antioch has so far to decline to say how many of its officers are under investigator. The DA’s office and the FBI declined to say what the investigation was about or answer any questions.

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said he fought for police reform and will work with the new interim police chief to bring change to the department.

“We are moving in advancing police reform and I know change doesn’t happen overnight. And I know some people are frustrated,” said Mayor Thorpe.