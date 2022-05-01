ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose Police Investigate Crash That Killed Female Pedestrian on I-680 Exit Ramp

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6uSn_0fPpfnyk00

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a crash involving two vehicles on an I-680 exit ramp that left a female pedestrian dead early Saturday evening.

According to the San Jose Police Department, at approximately 6:36 p.m., officers responded to the area of the Capitol Avenue exit off of Interstate Highway 680 to investigate a traffic collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 BMW sports utility vehicle driven by an adult male was traveling northbound on Capitol Avenue in the number 3 lane. The vehicle had just exited I-680 and was merging onto northbound Capitol Avenue when it struck a female pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

The second vehicle, a 2020 Honda SUV, was driving behind the BMW as it exited the freeway. The Honda struck the pedestrian after the initial impact.

Both drivers remained at the scene and were cooperative. Police said there was no indication of drug or alcohol influence on either driver. The female pedestrian, currently unidentified and of unknown age, was declared dead at the scene.

Police said this is the 28th fatal collision, and the 30th traffic death of 2022 in San Jose. It is also the 17th pedestrian fatality. The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjosesca.gov or 408-277-4654. Individuals can submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on http://www.svcrimestoppers.org .

Comments / 5

Related
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Jose, CA
Accidents
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#San Jos#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#Cbs Sf
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Nurse shoots and kills herself while on duty in hospital ER

An investigation is underway in California after a nurse reportedly took her own life while at work in the emergency department of a hospital, police have said.Santa Clara police said it responded to a call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Kaiser’s Santa Clara Medical Center in Santa Clara at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.A woman nurse, who has not been identified, was found to have died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to NBC Bay Area, she was halfway through her shift at the hospital when the incident occurred.Officers did not lock down the hospital,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS San Francisco

Coroner: San Jose Rookie Officer De’Jon Packer Died Of Fentanyl Overdose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The sudden death of rookie San Jose police officer De’Jon Packer, whose body was discovered inside his Milpitas home in March, was the result of ‘fentanyl toxicity’, the coroner revealed Saturday. The news sent a jolt through the San Jose police department, which bid farewell to the well-liked 24-year-old at an emotional memorial service last month. “The full details regarding Officer Packer’s death are still not known and are being investigated by the Milpitas Police Department and they have our full cooperation,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a news release. “This behavior is...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Two Dead After Truck Careens Off Cliff Into Ocean At Pescadero State Beach

PESCADRO STATE BEACH (CBS SF) — At least two people have died and crews searched for a possible third victim early Saturday in the waters off Pescadero State Beach along the San Mateo County coast. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 2012 Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound Pescadero Creek Road at an unknown speed when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 1. UPDATE: Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff The truck continued through the Pescadero State Beach parking lot, drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff and came to rest upside down partially submerged...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland resident dead after MacArthur shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy