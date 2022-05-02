ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Senator Bob Menendez says ‘real concern’ Ukrainian military success could increase chance Putin will turn to nukes

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAlIZ_0fPpcTS900

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez warned that Ukraine ’s continued military success against Russia ’s invasion could increase the chance that Vladimir Putin could turn to nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction .

Although Mr Putin and his advisers had reportedly expected Russia’s military to quickly overwhelm Ukrainian defence forces, Nato officials now estimate roughly 40,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, wounded, or captured since the invasion began in late February.

Speaking to anchor Bret Baier on Fox News Sunday, Mr Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, said he fears Mr Putin could turn to nuclear weapons to maintain his own standing at home if Ukrainian forces continue to inflict losses upon Russia.

“Well, one of my concerns is that ironically, the more success that the Ukrainians have, the greater the risk that Putin will do something because he's losing and has to save face at home,” he said. “And so the potential of a chemical, biological or tactical nuclear weapon may grow as a result of that”.

Mr Menendez called the threat of Russian weapons of mass destruction — particularly Moscow’s chemical weapons stockpiles — ‘a real concern’ because Mr Putin has shown no qualms about using such weapons in the past.

“Understand that Putin did this in Syria. Unfortunately, the world didn't care about Syria, but he used chemical weapons in Syria ... so he is capable of doing that,” he said.

Comments / 337

John Skuba
4d ago

Of course, Putin is going to use weapons of mass destruction, and the free people of the World will change their stand on using weapons of mass destruction on the Russians. "Tit for Tat" Yet, Patric Henry made the freemen's point most clearly, " Give me liberty or give me death", and I see the death of Russia for making this strategic miscalculation. The world will use weapons of mass destruction on Russian soil! Free people do not fold in times of violence and death, they become braver and more courageous, and their resolve becomes iron clad.

Reply(46)
145
Michael Kluk
4d ago

The big concern has always been that nuclear weapons at the control of an unstable leader might actually be used. It seems we have to make it clear to Putin that if he sets this off, Russia will be obliterated and he will never have what he wants most... his statues raised up beside those of Lenin and Stalin. History will show him in the same light as Hitler (if there is any world left to note history).

Reply(6)
85
Laissez Passer
4d ago

They should not have gone in Ukraine in the first place. They should have recalled history against Germany. They barely survived the German onslaught and the only thing that spared them blushes was Hitler's own demons and the brutal winter.

Reply(9)
49
Related
Daily Mail

Putin 'takes FULL control' of Russian invasion and 'orders officers to capture Zelensky's birthplace' - as former KGB agent says he is so paranoid he can 'be compared to Stalin' and probably has dementia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to have taken full control over the war in Ukraine and is making 'impossible demands' as his forces continue to assault the eastern Donbas region. Putin has assumed 'day-to-day control' over the conflict and has largely delegated the running of Russia to Prime Minister...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin is desperate to stay in power because his successor may want to ASSASSINATE him, former US general warns

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be desperate to remain in power for fear of what his successor might do to him, a former top US general has said. In the cutthroat halls of Russian power politics, where he cannot rely on the rule of law and institutions of government to protect him, Vladimir Putin may be in real danger from senior military and security figures over Russia's catastrophic performance in the invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Zelensky says he’s had 10 attempts on his life: ‘It means there’s only 10 people willing to have me killed’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the assassination attempts against him do not worry him as much as the torture and war crimes being reported in his besieged country.Mr Zelensky added that getting used to a war is the worst possible habit, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine inched closer to the 70th day mark this week.“Well, that’s 10 assassination attempts, means that there’s only 10 people willing to have me killed,” Mr Zelensky said, according to Channel 9.“That’s not bad, when people are being tortured, when the bodies of people are found in the wells... I think,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bob Menendez
Daily Mail

Australia issues crushing blow to Putin and his cronies by hitting more than 70 Russian politicians and 30 'puppet' Ukrainian officials with more sanctions

Australia has moved to further sanction more than 70 Russian politicians and more than 30 'puppet' Ukrainian government officials installed in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The move comes as Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces are attacking the encircled Azovstal steel works plant in Mariupol after a ceasefire...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia destroys hangars full of western weapons near Odessa

Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics centre at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odessa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kiev by the west, the Russian defence ministry said.The ministry said hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed.Odessa governor Maksym Marchenko said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.Meanwhile, a Ukrainian fighter in Mariupol has said up to 200 civilians remain trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works, despite an evacuation...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Nuclear Weapon#Ukraine#Russian#Fox News#Democrat#Ukrainians
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

636K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy