Eagle Pass, TX

Eagle Pass Man Commits Suicide at Apartment Complex

epbusinessjournal.com
 5 days ago

An Eagle Pass, Texas man, age 40, was found dead inside the apartment of his mother at...

www.epbusinessjournal.com

KTSM

EPPD arrests man after shots fired at bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man who opened fire at a Far East El Paso Bar has been arrested. According to EPPD, the incident happened on Saturday, April 23rd, as officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command heard gunshots coming from outside of their offices. Officers ran […]
EL PASO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities ID one of two men killed in laundry room shooting at Southwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – One of the two men shot at an apartment complex on the Southwest Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Abel Segreto, 18, died Sunday night after he was shot in the laundry room of the complex, located in the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive. Another man who was killed in the room has not been identified as of Tuesday morning.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
KSAT 12

Man who disappeared along Texas coast has been found, officials say

INGLESIDE, Texas – 9 p.m. Update:. Mario Welder, 22, has been located and the CLEAR Alert issued in his disappearance has been discontinued, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Further details are limited at this time. Original:. Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding...
INGLESIDE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police find woman dead in bank parking lot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Victim identified in fatal Cameron County crash

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on State Highway 48, across from KeppelAMFELS. The investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Highway 48 […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
KSAT 12

Meth, stolen IDs, credit cards seized in traffic stop in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – A California woman was arrested Monday in Kerr County after she was found with methamphetamine, stolen identification, credit and debit cards, law enforcement officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the newly-established Multi-County Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a 2016 Mercedes sedan after...
KERR COUNTY, TX

