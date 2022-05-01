Please Enable JavaScript

In construction, WFM gets the right person in the right place at the right time, creating the right plan. General contractors across the world practice WFM, but most are doing so unknowingly and unequipped — the majority struggle to do so with spreadsheets and multiple phone calls. When done successfully, WFM helps general contractors gain insights into individuals’ capacities, as well as their workforce’s capacity as a whole (forecasting shortages and surpluses of field or office personnel). They can optimize their profits with analytics, improve their data hygiene and integrations and achieve organizational alignment.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO