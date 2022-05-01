ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Please Enable JavaScript

By Larry Stewart
ForConstructionPros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
ForConstructionPros.com

The Workforce Management Guide for General Contractors

In construction, WFM gets the right person in the right place at the right time, creating the right plan. General contractors across the world practice WFM, but most are doing so unknowingly and unequipped — the majority struggle to do so with spreadsheets and multiple phone calls. When done successfully, WFM helps general contractors gain insights into individuals’ capacities, as well as their workforce’s capacity as a whole (forecasting shortages and surpluses of field or office personnel). They can optimize their profits with analytics, improve their data hygiene and integrations and achieve organizational alignment.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy