An Alabama inmate and a corrections officer are missing. Here's what we know

By Rebekah Riess, Jamiel Lynch, Theresa Waldrop
CNN
 2 days ago
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate who is charged with murder after they went missing last...

its-me-again
7d ago

planned escape that's all it is. stop looking into it anymore. there were no appointments for him that day doesn't that say it all.

my opinion
4d ago

🤔 let's see...sells her home a month ago, retired, no appointments for the inmate and broke protocol for transport. Seems pretty much a closed case.

LawLifter
4d ago

I've worked with inmates for decades. I've seen more than a few men and women lose their careers after buying an inmates story. There's nothing an incarcerated person can offer that would be worth that. As my very wise Daddy said "Treat everyone like a human being, and never forget what they're there for." She's lucky if she's still alive. Smh.

