An Alabama inmate and a corrections officer are missing. Here's what we know
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate who is charged with murder after they went missing last...www.cnn.com
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate who is charged with murder after they went missing last...www.cnn.com
planned escape that's all it is. stop looking into it anymore. there were no appointments for him that day doesn't that say it all.
🤔 let's see...sells her home a month ago, retired, no appointments for the inmate and broke protocol for transport. Seems pretty much a closed case.
I've worked with inmates for decades. I've seen more than a few men and women lose their careers after buying an inmates story. There's nothing an incarcerated person can offer that would be worth that. As my very wise Daddy said "Treat everyone like a human being, and never forget what they're there for." She's lucky if she's still alive. Smh.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1087