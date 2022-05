Threats to cybersecurity are always evolving. There are risks that remain relevant at all times, but there are also emerging threats that are crucial to watch out for. Staying up to date helps businesses to be prepared for any cyber threats that might come their way. Even if you think that you are aware of the top security issues and how to keep your organization safe, it's essential to refresh your knowledge on a regular basis. In the first half of 2020, data breaches exposed 36 billion records, highlighting the importance of remaining on top of potential threats and developments in the cybersecurity world.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 20 HOURS AGO