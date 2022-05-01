ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Coach: Colby Covington is ‘the next step up’ for Khamzat Chimaev

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhamzat Chimaev’s rise to the top could see him go through Colby Covington. The undefeated fighter’s coach Andreas Michael believes the next challenge for his star pupil should be Covington, a two-time UFC title challenger and the No. 2 welterweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. “I...

www.mmafighting.com

MiddleEasy

Julianna Pena On ‘Naysayers’ Claiming Win Over Amanda Nunes Was Just Luck: ‘Watch Me Do It Again The Second Time’

Julianna Pena is certain she clearly got the better of Amanda Nunes without any issues. “The Venezuelan Vixen” has no plans of slowing down despite winning the title. Julianna Pena closed out the year 2021 with a bang after securing an upset submission win over Amanda Nunes to dethrone the Brazilian at UFC 269. She is certain that she’s the rightful women’s bantamweight champion but also assures everyone that there’s more to come.
UFC
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Colby Covington
Person
Belal Muhammad
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White: Crossover fights are 'f----n' stupid,' Tyson Fury has 'massive advantage' over Francis Ngannou

Editor’s note: This article was originally posted at MMAJunkie.com. UFC president Dana White is not on board with the potential crossover bout between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. Following his recent win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, boxing’s WBC heavyweight champion Fury stood shoulder-to-shoulder with UFC heavyweight champion...
UFC
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
#Combat#Ufc 273
MiddleEasy

Ali Abdelaziz Takes Aim At Colby Covington: I Think He’s Gay, I Don’t Judge

Ali Abdelaziz thinks Colby Covington‘s antics outside the Octagon are due to him potentially struggling with his sexuality. Recently, Abdelaziz was a guest on the “Champ and The Tramp” podcast, co-hosted by former UFC bantamweight champion Frankie Edgar. During the interview, Colby Covington – who Abdelaziz has a history with – was mentioned. Abdelaziz began talking smack about Covington and his antics, that oftentimes land him in headlines. However, Abdelaziz says he believes Covington acts the way he does because he struggles with his sexuality.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Dana White Says Kamaru Usman Needs To Stay Away From Canelo Alvarez

It seems like MMA fighters wanting to box boxers will never go away and we are stuck in some never-ending loop. In the last few months, the UFC’s heavyweight champion and welterweight champion have shown a lot of interest in boxing. Unfortunately, UFC president Dana White is not into the idea, and he thinks fans aren’t into it either.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Bellator 280 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has Bellator 280 ceremonial weigh-in video for Friday’s event at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France. In the main event, Bellator champion Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo will have to hit the 265-pound mark or less for their heavyweight title clash. The Bellator 280 ceremonial weigh-ins will...
UFC
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson rebooking targeted for Bellator 282

The featherweight matchup between Cat Zingano and Pam Sorenson is being targeted for June. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the bout is now in the works for Bellator 282, which takes place June 24 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The bout has been agreed upon with both contracts expected to be signed soon. Zingano revealed the potential date in a recent interview with The Schmo.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: Is Justin Gaethje overlooking Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 274? Marlon Vera’s title hopes, more

Could Justin Gaethje be overlooking Charles Oliveira ahead of his shot at the UFC lightweight title this Saturday at UFC 274?. That question is discussed following Gaethje’s recent comments ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view event in Phoenix, Ariz. In addition, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck recaps Marlon Vera’s biggest career win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53, along with Katie Taylor’s split decision win over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden, while also taking listener questions about Vera’s title hopes, why I seemingly don’t seem to care — at least, at this moment — about Henry Cejudo coming back and how he could learn something from Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson’s upcoming fight against Michael Chandler, the ongoing social media saga involving Canelo Alvarez and Kamaru Usman, and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Reaction: Tony Ferguson goes scorched earth on UFC, Dana White; more from UFC 274 media day

It had been a little bit since Tony Ferguson took part in a UFC media day, and he certainly didn’t disappoint on Wednesday. Ferguson unleashed during Wednesday’s UFC 274 media scrum and discussed his frustrations with the promotion, along with UFC President Dana White, in an extended sit down with members of the media ahead of his matchup with Michael Chandler.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Dana White: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury ‘definitely not a lock,’ calls matchup ‘waste of time, energy, and money’

Dana White doesn’t think too highly of the UFC’s heavyweight champion going up against Tyson Fury. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White was asked for his thoughts on Francis Ngannou chumming it up with Fury inside the ring as the two combat sports stars discussed a potential crossover bout immediately following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte on April 23 in front of a packed house at Wembley Stadium in London.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: The Boxing Junkie 5-point analysis

Canelo Alvarez will be facing a capable opponent in light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol in a pay-per-view bout Saturday in Las Vegas. We’ve described the Mexican star’s foes that way in the past, though. And we know what generally happens in the fights: Alvarez patiently dissects his opponent, breaks him down and ultimately wins a clear decision or scores a late knockout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Jon Anik breaks down resumes between ‘under appreciated’ Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 274

Jon Anik has no issue putting Charles Oliveira in the same sentence as Khabib Nurmagomedov when it comes to all-time greatness. Anik will be calling the action, alongside Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, this Saturday at UFC 274, which takes place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. In the main event, Oliveira will put his lightweight title on the line against Justin Gaethje. While the longtime play-by-play voice for the UFC can get excited for any bout, this championship headliner certainly takes things to another level.
PHOENIX, AZ

