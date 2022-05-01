ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Make Their Red Carpet Debut at the White House

By Quinci LeGardye
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut at an event no one expected. The couple attended this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner last night in Washington, D.C., an event that celebrates the work of White House journalists and the media, hosted by Trevor Noah. The reality star was...

www.harpersbazaar.com

