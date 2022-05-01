ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Seen On Walk In 1st Photos Since GF Olivia Wilde Was Served Custody Papers

By Cassie Gill
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Terma,Javiles / BACKGRID

Harry Styles has emerged since girlfriend Olivia Wilde, 38, was served custody papers from her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 45. The 27-year-old was spotted going for a casual walk in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 30th with a friend. Harry kept a low profile with a bucket hat and sunglasses, paired with a shirt that read “Pike’s Peak” and shorts. The “As It Was” singer added a dash of color with orange sneakers, fitting for some of the trickier terrain on his afternoon hike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mpCA_0fPoxTLt00
Harry Styles goes for a walk on Saturday, April 30. (Terma,Javiles / BACKGRID)

On Tuesday, Olivia made a scheduled appearance during Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation when an unidentified woman slid a manila colored envelope at her across the stage. The envelope read “private and confidential” — leading initial reports to surface that it was an unsolicited script, but it was later confirmed they were custody documents from Jason pertaining to their two children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, a source later confirmed to HollywoodLife. The couple split in 2020 but never legally married after an eight year engagement. She began dating Harry in 2021.

The O.C. alum was understandably flustered when the incident happened at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. “This is for me?” she said on-stage as she opened the envelope before continuing a presentation for 4,100 attendees. The woman who served her, it was later reported, had all the proper credentials to be at the venue.

The same source confirmed that the Ted Lasso actor was not aware that she would be served in such a venue. “[They were] papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the source told HL. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” they also said.

Harry has also been supporting Olivia through the ordeal, a second insider tells HL EXCLUSIVELY. “Harry is doing everything he can to support Olivia emotionally through all of this,” they spilled on April 29. “He doesn’t have children of his own, but he sees how much love she has for her kids, and he will do everything that he can to show her kids and her this same type of love. Harry has been a rock for her, and he has shown her what true love is again.”

