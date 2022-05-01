ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Auburn defensive end signs as a undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys

By Brody Smoot
 5 days ago
Although he didn’t hear his name called in the 2022 NFL draft, former Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

After spending a total of four seasons on the Plains, Bryant entered the transfer portal. At first, the Georgia native was set to join the Tennessee Volunteers. The main reason as to why he chose the Vols had a large part to do with the fact that his high school head coach Shelton Felton was an assistant at Tennessee. However, after numerous firings including Felton, he decided to re-open his recruitment.

The former team captain at Auburn now had to rethink his previous decision. However, it didn’t take long. He chose to transfer to UCF and play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.

Throughout his career at Auburn, Bryant recorded 56 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. In 2020, he was named a second-team All-SEC selection. Along with that, he was also named to the Bronco Nagurski Trophy watch list. The trophy recognizes the best linebacker in college football. Perhaps, he had his best season in 2021 with the Knights. He had his most productive season where he would record 50 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Now, he will look to continue to improve with the Cowboys. “America’s Team” is adding an experienced defensive lineman that could contribute in some capacity next season. With players like DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler Jr. likely being the team’s starters at defensive end, he will have a legitimate opportunity to compete for a reserve role. It will be interesting to see how Bryant’s NFL career unfolds.

#Undrafted Free Agents#The Dallas Cowboys#College Football#American Football#Auburn#The Tennessee Volunteers#Ucf#Sec
