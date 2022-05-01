ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

DS Football League Play-Offs 2022 Prediction Competition

 2 days ago

With this year's scheduling, it's a bit all over the place - League One play-offs are starting before the other 2 League's are finished so be aware for your predictions....

Fulham will they be any better next time in the Premier League

They have been up and down last few years usually when Norwich went down and vice versa . They are playing some fantastic stuff here , Luton have had a good season but being taken apart here . Is the standard in the championship pretty bad now beyond the yo-yo...
Cris Collinsworth Says College Football’s Best Player Was Obvious

The best player in college football last year was obvious to Cris Collinsworth. The former NFL wide receiver turned NBC and Pro Football Focus analyst believes Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was the top player in the country. Hutchinson, who went No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions, didn’t win the...
NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Black Friday Game

The NFL is very interested in scheduling a game on Black Friday, but it won’t be happening until 2023 at the earliest. According to a report, the NFL has ruled out a Black Friday game this upcoming season. The league doesn’t want a game to conflict with the USA...
What constitutes a big club + Your top 10 ‘big ‘ clubs

Would seem straight forward enough question to ask but given the debate going on in the relegation thread about what constitutes a big club so ……. History- Forest won two European cups and a league ……. Are they a bigger club than Man City say who have never won the European cup?
USFL Week 3 Best plays: An amazing pick, a lucky bounce, more

Week 3 of the USFL season saw some interesting movement in the standings. The Birmingham Stallions established themselves as the lead horse with the league's only perfect record (3-0), the Pittsburgh Maulers remain the only team still seeking a win at 0-3, and a host of gritty squads are seeking momentum as they battle in the middle.
NFL World Reacts To The Black Friday Decision

The NFL has reportedly been heavily contemplating adding regular season games to Black Friday, giving them four straight days of games in late-November. Today they reportedly reached a decision on whether they’ll do so in 2022. According to NFL insider Peter King, the NFL will not be playing any...
TV Ratings Are Out For USFL's Week 3 Games

The USFL is off to a strong start to its 2022 season. The latest TV ratings are out for the Week 3 games. Both did pretty well, especially considering one was paired directly against the 2022 NFL Draft. The Bandits vs. Gamblers game had an average audience of 825,000 viewers....
NFL

Four players added to AFC South rosters for 2022 season through NFL International Player Pathway program

Players from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have earned a spot in the 2022 International Player Pathway program, the NFL announced today. The program, which enters its sixth year in 2022, is part of the NFL's efforts to strengthen the pipeline of international players and aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.
WATCH: Four-star SG Rayvon Griffith to make college commitment live Sunday on CBS Sports HQ

A talented shooting guard prospect from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Sunday at 6:15 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Rayvon Griffith announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Cincinnati, Kansas, Ohio State and UCLA. Griffith is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 47 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
Football: Jordan Hires Jon Nielsen As Next Coach

The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Coming off of an historic season, the Jordan High administration has selected its next football coach, as veteran offensive guru Jon Nielsen will take over in North Long Beach. Nielsen had a record-setting stint running his...
