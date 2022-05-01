15 people injured, including two critically, after pedal pub in Atlanta overturns

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An armed carjacking Saturday night involving an APD officer is under investigation. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a carjacking Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue and found the victim, an off-duty Atlanta Police officer, who reported that his 2019 Dodge Charger was taken at gunpoint. The victim reported that he had been driving on Moreland Avenue and stopped for traffic when a male got out of a nearby vehicle, pointed a firearm at him, and demanded his vehicle.
