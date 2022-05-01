ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

15 people injured, including two critically, after pedal pub in Atlanta overturns

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen people were injured after a pedal...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WCTV

Douglasville man suffers critical injuries after motorcycle crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash Friday night on County Road 392 that left a 47-year-old man in critical condition. The motorcycle was driving without a helmet south on Silver Sands Driver approaching County Road 392 around 11:30 p.m. The motorcyclist attempted a...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJCL

Missing Georgia child found dead: Police search for hours before finding body in nearby pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Pedal#Accident
FOX8 News

17-year-old killed in head-on crash on in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died in a car crash Sunday morning in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:28 a.m. on Augusta Road. According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Kia SUV was driving north on Augusta Road and a driver of a 2002 Honda […]
WJCL

Georgia party bike driver charged with DUI after a crash that injured 15

(CNN) -- A driver of a multi-person party bike has been charged with DUI in connection with an accident that injured 15 passengers in Atlanta on Saturday. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at West Peachtree Street and 14th Street in the evening and discovered a party bike that had tipped over while making a turn, according to a news release from Atlanta Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13WMAZ

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Georgia Highway 49

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after an accident on GA 49 near Beverly Road. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday and the Perry post responded. They say a person riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle was going into a curve when...
PERRY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man with dementia drove away someone else’s car from repair shop, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a man with dementia who drove away from an auto repair shop in someone else’s car. Officers were called to Clayton Collision Center at 7422 Tara Blvd in Jonesboro just after 10 a.m. Friday. They were told that Larry Raines, 80, drove away in a white Chevrolet Sonic with Georgia tag CGT5364 that did not belong to him. The car was at the location for repairs.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Off-duty APD officer carjacked at gunpoint in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An armed carjacking Saturday night involving an APD officer is under investigation. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a carjacking Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue and found the victim, an off-duty Atlanta Police officer, who reported that his 2019 Dodge Charger was taken at gunpoint. The victim reported that he had been driving on Moreland Avenue and stopped for traffic when a male got out of a nearby vehicle, pointed a firearm at him, and demanded his vehicle.
ATLANTA, GA
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy