For many it was a shock. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, it just made sense. After months of discussion — and with several players that could have easily been the No. 1 overall draft pick — the Jaguars decided to go with athletic edge rusher Travon Walker of the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO